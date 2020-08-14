Closures on I-229 For 26th Street Bridge Work

For Immediate Release: Friday, August 14, 2020 Contact: Kirk Henderson, Project Engineer, 605-367-5680

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation says closures on I-229 will disrupt traffic the week of Aug. 17.

Southbound I-229 between the Cliff Avenue and 10th Street exits in Sioux Falls will be closed on Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 17 and 18, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Northbound I-229 between the Cliff Avenue and 10th Street exits in Sioux Falls will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 19 and 20, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The interstate closure is for removing existing sidewalk and barrier over the driving lanes on the 26th Street bridge over I-229. Traffic will be diverted off I-229 at the Cliff Ave and 10th Street exits.

The new structure at the 26th Street exit is part of the $36.5 million project being completed on I-229 & 26th Street.

Completion date for this project is Nov. 13, 2020.

The prime contractor on this is D&G Concrete Construction of Sioux Falls.

For complete road construction information, visit https://safetravelusa.com/sd/ or dial 511.

- 30 -