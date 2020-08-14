Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Roadwork Next Week on Route 104 in Snyder County

Montoursville, PA – A Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) contractor will be installing ADA curb ramps next week in Middleburg Borough, Snyder County.

New Enterprise Stone and Lime Company will be working at the north and southwest corners of the Route 104 intersection with Route 522. All work will be done during daylight hours and is expected to last five days.

This work is part of a milling and resurfacing project that will begin on Sunday, August 23.

Minor impacts to traffic may be expected. Motorist are urged to drive with caution on the area.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga and Union counties at www.penndot.gov/District3. 

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAStateColl / www.twitter.com/511PAAltoona and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot. 

MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-368-4344 or kiasmit@pa.gov 

