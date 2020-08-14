Roadwork Next Week on Route 104 in Snyder County

​Montoursville, PA – A Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) contractor will be installing ADA curb ramps next week in Middleburg Borough, Snyder County.

New Enterprise Stone and Lime Company will be working at the north and southwest corners of the Route 104 intersection with Route 522. All work will be done during daylight hours and is expected to last five days.

This work is part of a milling and resurfacing project that will begin on Sunday, August 23.

Minor impacts to traffic may be expected. Motorist are urged to drive with caution on the area.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-368-4344 or kiasmit@pa.gov

