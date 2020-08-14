Overnight Line Painting Operations Continue Next Week in Allegheny County

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is advising motorists that line painting operations will occur on various roadways in Allegheny County, Monday through Thursday, August 17-20 weather permitting.

Line painting operations requiring lane restrictions will occur from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night in the following locations:

Route 121/3052 (Greentree Road) in Scott Township and Green Tree Borough

Route 65 from the McKees Rocks Bridge to Beaver County

I-376 Parkway West between I-79 and the Fort Pitt Tunnel

I-376 Parkway East between Edgewood/Swissvale and Monroeville

I-79 between I-279 Parkway North and Route 910

Route 60 between I-376 Parkway West interchange and the City of Pittsburgh

Route 28 in various municipalities

Work may occur Friday night if inclement weather impacts the nightly schedule.

Motorists who accidentally get paint on their vehicles should immediately wash the paint off with a high-pressure water stream and detergent. Dried paint can be removed with de-natured alcohol and a soft cloth. Generally, PennDOT is not responsible for paint on vehicles.

Roadway line painting is an important part of PennDOT’s highway safety initiatives. Paint lines provide direction, delineation, and guidance to motorists.

Lines need repainting each year because of normal wear, tear, and weather. Winter maintenance activities such as plowing, spreading anti-skid materials, and studded tires are very abrasive to paint lines and can cause fading. Normal weathering caused by snow, rain, and ice also contribute to line reflectivity reduction.

Motorists should use caution and be aware of changing traffic patterns when driving through the area.

Visit 511pa.com or call 511 from any phone to check traffic conditions on major roadways before traveling.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

