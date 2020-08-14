Route 885 Boulevard of the Allies Ramp to Northbound I-579 Inspection Next Week in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing inspection activities on the Route 885 (Boulevard of the Allies) ramp to northbound I-579 in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur Monday through Friday, August 17-21 weather permitting.

A traffic shift will occur on the ramp that carries traffic from the Boulevard of the Allies to northbound I-579 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day for inspection work. Additionally, restrictions will occur as needed in the following locations:

All ramps will remain open while the work occurs.

Crews from the Larson Design Group will conduct the inspection work.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #