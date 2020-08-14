Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 691 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 180,000 in the last 365 days.

Lehigh County: Schantz Road to Close for One Day in Upper Macungie Township

County:  Lehigh Municipality:  Upper Macungie Township Road name: Schantz Road Between: US 222 and Grim Road Type of work: Road base repairs. Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Road will be closed and detoured. The posted detour route will be US 222 and Grim Road. Please use caution driving through the area.  Start date:  8/18/20 Est completion date:  8/18/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes Change/Update:  Work was originally to  be performed over two days (Aug. 18 & 19) with lane restrictions but will but will now be done in one day with a full road closure.   This work will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton, and Schuylkill counties at www.penndot.gov/District5

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow regional PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAAllentown.  

MEDIA CONTACT: Ronald J. Young, Jr., M.P.A., 610-871-4555, ronyoung@pa.gov; Sean A. Brown, 610-871-4556, sebrown@pa.gov.

You just read:

Lehigh County: Schantz Road to Close for One Day in Upper Macungie Township

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.