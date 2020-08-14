US 75 Grayson County

PARIS – Texas Department of Transportation officials today announced the closure of the northbound US 75 frontage road from its intersection with South Travis Street to a point just before the northbound US 75 Park Avenue Exit Ramp (Exit 57) on Sept. 1, 2020. The closure is expected to last approximately two months.

The closure will allow work crews to construct a new retaining wall at the new US 75 and South Travis Street intersection.

Traffic from US 75 northbound main lanes will be able to take Exit 57 and access the northbound frontage road. Access to the Castle Hill Apartments from South Travis Street will be maintained during the closure, officials said.

They advise motorists to watch for road crews, expect some delays and plan their commutes in advance while this new phase of construction is underway. This construction and any necessary temporary lane closures it creates are subject to change due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances.

Motorists who travel frequently in this area are asked to pay special attention to all barricades, traffic controls and signs, and to reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking or car audio or navigation systems.