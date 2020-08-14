Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Recruiting for Good Launches Fun Exclusive Foodie Reward 12 Months of Sushi

Every year, Recruiting for Good will reward referrals made by professionals to managers hiring tech staff with only 25 $2500 sushi dining gift cards.

— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good referral program purpose is to fund nonprofits helping feed LA. The staffing agency is rewarding referrals that enable R4G to generate proceeds for good. Participate in referral program to enjoy exclusive foodie reward; every year R4G is to reward just 25 $2500 sushi dining gift cards (12 Months of Sushi).

According to Recruiting for Good, Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Simply introduce us to your boss, or a friend who hires tech staff; Recruiting for Good does the leg work, and rewards sushi for good."

How to Enjoy Sushi for Good

1. Introduce a manager at a company hiring tech staff (engineering or IT).

2. Recruiting for Good helps company find and hire a professional for the company; and earns a finder's fee.

3. Upon completion of probation period (90 days); Recruiting for Good donates $500 to a nonprofit helping feed LA. And rewards a $2500 sushi dining gift card.

About

Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. www.RecruitingforGood.com. Participate in referral program to help fun nonprofits feeding LA and enjoy exclusive foodie reward www.12MonthsofSushi.com

Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
email us here
