The Recruiting Co-Op to Become Food Centric and Help Moms Feed Families for Good
Members that participate in The Recruiting Co-Op earn proceeds to enjoy dining delivered, farm to table box (subscriptions), and supermarket gift cards.
We help moms fund food for good!”SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Recruiting Co-Op purpose is to help moms feed families. By rewarding mom participation in Recruiting for Good referral program with gift cards to enjoy dining (delivered), farm to table subscription boxes, and supermarkets.
— Carlos Cymerman, Founder, The Recruiting Co-Op
According to Recruiting Co-Op, Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Moms simply make introductions to your husbands, bosses, or friends who hire professional staff; Recruiting for Good does the leg work, and earns finders' fees that are shared to feed families for good."
How to Join The Recruiting Co-Op
Email Sara(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com to schedule a time and speak with Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good (Co-Op).
1. Mom completes call; and is invited to participate (introduce an executive or manager at a company hiring professional staff).
2. Recruiting for Good helps company find and hire a professional for the company; and earns a finder's fee.
3. Upon completion of probation period (90 days); Recruiting for Good donates $500 to a nonprofit helping feed LA. And co-op member (mom) receives $5,000 toward food (Dining Delivered, Farm to Table Box, and Super Market).
If company continues to retain Recruiting for Good for more hires; Co-Op member will earn $500 from every subsequent hire.
Carlos Cymerman, adds, "Members can gift any portion of their proceeds to help feed an elderly parent, or help a sibling's family too."
About
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. www.RecruitingforGood.com.
The Recruiting Co-Op purpose is to help 100 LA moms improve the quality of life for their family; by helping fund food (Dining, Farm to Table Box, and Super Market). Members make referrals enabling Recruiting for Good to provide staffing services (fulltime placements). Monies are generated to benefit Co-Op members www.TheRecruitingCo-Op.com.
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
email us here