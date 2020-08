The Recruiting Co-Op to Become Food Centric and Help Moms Feed Families for Good

Our Co-Op Helps Make Life Easier for Moms Co-Op Members Enjoy Subscription Farm to Table Box Rewards Co-Op Members Enjoy Gift Cards to LA's Best Markets www.OurMomsMarket.com

Members that participate in The Recruiting Co-Op earn proceeds to enjoy dining delivered, farm to table box (subscriptions), and supermarket gift cards.

We help moms fund food for good!” — Carlos Cymerman, Founder, The Recruiting Co-Op

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Recruiting Co-Op purpose is to help moms feed families . By rewarding mom participation in Recruiting for Good referral program with gift cards to enjoy dining (delivered), farm to table subscription boxes, and supermarkets.According to Recruiting Co-Op, Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Moms simply make introductions to your husbands, bosses, or friends who hire professional staff; Recruiting for Good does the leg work, and earns finders' fees that are shared to feed families for good."How to Join The Recruiting Co-OpEmail Sara(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com to schedule a time and speak with Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good (Co-Op).1. Mom completes call; and is invited to participate (introduce an executive or manager at a company hiring professional staff).2. Recruiting for Good helps company find and hire a professional for the company; and earns a finder's fee.3. Upon completion of probation period (90 days); Recruiting for Good donates $500 to a nonprofit helping feed LA. And co-op member (mom) receives $5,000 toward food (Dining Delivered, Farm to Table Box , and Super Market).If company continues to retain Recruiting for Good for more hires; Co-Op member will earn $500 from every subsequent hire.Carlos Cymerman, adds, "Members can gift any portion of their proceeds to help feed an elderly parent, or help a sibling's family too."AboutSince 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. www.RecruitingforGood.com The Recruiting Co-Op purpose is to help 100 LA moms improve the quality of life for their family; by helping fund food (Dining, Farm to Table Box, and Super Market). Members make referrals enabling Recruiting for Good to provide staffing services (fulltime placements). Monies are generated to benefit Co-Op members www.TheRecruitingCo-Op.com