Trump Administration Collaborates with McKesson for COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Under the leadership of President Trump, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and Department of Defense (DoD), in support of Operation Warp Speed (OWS) announced today that McKesson Corporation will be a central distributor of future COVID-19 vaccines and related supplies needed to administer the pandemic vaccinations.

“Today’s announcement puts another building block in place as the Nation moves toward a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine,” said CDC Director Robert Redfield, M.D.. “America’s march toward one or more safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines is a combined effort between American industry and the federal government. McKesson is a leader in their field, and we welcome their expertise and dedication to public health.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is executing an existing contract option with McKesson to support vaccine distribution. The company also distributed the H1N1 vaccine during the H1N1 pandemic in 2009-2010. The current contract with McKesson, awarded as part of a competitive bidding process in 2016, includes an option for the distribution of vaccines in the event of a pandemic.

Detailed planning is underway to ensure rapid distribution as soon as the FDA authorizes one or more vaccines. Once these decisions are made, McKesson will work under CDC’s guidance to ship COVID-19 vaccines to administration sites.

