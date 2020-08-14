» News » 2020 » Graham Cave State Park hosts public information me...

Graham Cave State Park hosts public information meeting Aug. 29

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, AUG. 14, 2020 – Representatives from Missouri State Parks invite the public to attend an informational meeting at Graham Cave State Park Saturday, Aug. 29. The meeting will begin at 2 p.m. at the lower picnic area shelter house. Park staff will provide refreshments and may relocate the meeting, depending on weather conditions.

The public is invited to share comments and ask questions about the park and its operations. Representatives from the park will be present to provide information about the park and to answer questions.

Input from the public is important to Missouri State Parks. These informational meetings, which are being held in all state parks and historic sites, help create two-way communication with the public. The meetings give staff the opportunity to let people know the current status and future plans for the park or historic site, and they offer visitors the opportunity to comment on the facilities. For a list of scheduled informational meetings, visit mostateparks.com/page/66611/informational-meetings.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others amid ongoing public health concerns. Come prepared with hand sanitizer and bottled water, avoid large and congested crowds, and please stay home if sick. Face coverings are encouraged when social-distancing measures are difficult to maintain, and may be required by local orders.

Graham Cave State Park is located off Interstate 70, between Kingdom City and St. Louis, on Highway TT two miles west of Highway 161 at the 170 Exit in Danville. For more information about the public information meeting or about other events at the park, call 573-564-3476.

For more information on Missouri state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

###