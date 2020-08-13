2020-08-13 10:20:17.473 Maplewood C-Store Sells $100,000 Scratchers Ticket

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
David Baker of St. Louis claimed a $100,000 prize on a Missouri Lottery “100X The Cash” Scratchers ticket. The winning ticket was purchased at QuikTrip, 2633 S. Big Bend Blvd., in Maplewood.

“100X The Cash” is a $20 ticket that went on sale Jan. 27. More than $19.4 million in unclaimed prizes remain in the game, including two more $100,000 prizes and a top prize of $2 million. 

All Missouri Lottery offices are currently open for claims of $600 or more, by appointment only. Alternatively, winning tickets may be claimed by mail.

In FY19, players in St. Louis County won more than $168.9 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers received more than $16.3 million in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $32.3 million went to education programs in the county.

