LEFF Construction Design Build named to Qualified Remodeler TOP 500 for 2020

Small Northern California firm maintains its standing despite pandemic challenges and three consecutive years of wildfires

SEBASTOPOL, CA, USA, August 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Qualified Remodeler, a leading publication serving remodelers and home improvement companies in the U.S., has ranked LEFF Construction Design Build on its 42nd annual TOP 500 remodelers of 2020. Since 1978, the QR TOP 500 has tracked the industry’s largest and fastest growing companies. In 2020, the TOP 500 represented $10 billion in remodeling sales volume on over one million jobs.

LEFF Construction Design Build was chosen as a 2020 Top 500 remodeler by the Qualified Remodeler editorial staff for meeting a set of criteria including installed remodeling dollar volume, total years in business, industry association membership, industry certification, industry awards and community service.

About LEFF Construction Design Build

Founded in 1978 in Sebastopol, California, LEFF designs and builds residential remodeling and new home construction projects in Sonoma County. The LEFF Design Build process helps define their core mission: to make every project a superior client experience. LEFF’s approach makes their entire team of architects, designers, estimators, project managers and field crew accountable from beginning to end of the project. Communication and accountability between all parties is transparent and consistent. The result: a custom project delivered on time and on budget, and very happy clients. See our website here: https://LeffConstruction.com

“Based on Qualified Remodeler’s analysis, the Top 500 firms tend to share several common attributes, including strong revenues, a commitment to customer service, insightful sales techniques and strong customer loyalty,” says Qualified Remodeler owner and editorial director, Patrick O’Toole. “These attributes helped put the firms on this list and contribute to their success.”

Additional information on the Top 500 can be found in the August issue of Qualified Remodeler and at www.qualifiedremodeler.com.

