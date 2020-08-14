Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
McKeesport-Duquesne Bridge Inspection Starts Monday in Allegheny County

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing inspection activities on the McKeesport-Duquesne Bridge, which carries Route 2114 over the Monongahela River in the cities of Duquesne and McKeesport, Allegheny County will start Monday, August 17 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions, shoulder closures, and short-term traffic stoppages will occur on the McKeesport-Duquesne Bridge and the southbound Route 837 ramp to the bridge daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Sunday, August 23.

Crews from CONSOR Engineers, Inc. will conduct bridge inspection activities.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

