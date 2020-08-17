Openforce appoints Wendy Greenland CEO
Wendy Greenland announced as the new president and CEO at the leading provider of tech-driven solutions for managing independent contractor workforces.
It’s a privilege to continue to serve this extraordinary organization and lead it into the future.”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Openforce, the leading provider of technology-driven and insuretech solutions for transportation companies, offering onboarding, settlement, compliance and insurance services for managing independent contractor workforces, today announced the promotion of Wendy Greenland to president and chief executive officer. Greenland, who previously served as Openforce’s chief operating officer, assumes the role as Ryan Kelly, previously CEO, becomes vice chairman of the board of managers, a role in which he will continue to actively work with the company, providing ongoing strategic guidance and support.
Greenland has more than 25 years of management experience, including almost two decades of strategic development and plan execution in technology and software organizations. Prior to her role at Openforce, she was chief operating officer of InfinityHR, an HRIS and payroll company. Greenland helped significantly grow revenues at InfinityHR, which was acquired by Arcoro in 2018. She holds a master’s in business administration.
“We’re thrilled to have Wendy taking over as CEO, as the passion and knowledge she brings to the business are unmatched,” said Steven Kaplan, chairman of the board at Openforce and a general partner at Riverside Partners. “Wendy is already a well-respected leader at Openforce. As CEO, she will continue to bring new ideas to the forefront while preserving the company’s collaborative culture and enabling a seamless transition. The board and Wendy are thankful for Ryan’s leadership up to this point and for his continued collaboration in an advisory role as vice chairman of the board.”
“It’s a privilege to continue to serve this extraordinary organization and lead it into the future,” Greenland said. “We will be taking many of the strategies Ryan helped us establish and executing on them with renewed energy and additional innovation to deliver leading edge solutions to our customers. My goal is to maintain laser-focus on those objectives.”
During the past two years, Openforce has experienced unprecedented growth, expanding its client list, technical functionality and insurance offerings. Thanks to Kelly’s foresight and leadership, Openforce has persevered through the COVID-19 pandemic, building new products from Crum & Foster, Hudson, AJG and Risk Strategies into its platform. Those changes allowed Openforce to strategically position itself as a software-driven service and insuretech leader in transportation and other key industries and offer significant new benefits to customers. Greenland and her leadership team plan to continue along this path while fine-tuning the solutions and services that make Openforce the premier choice for independent contractor workforce management.
“In her previous role as COO, Wendy developed keen insights into every aspect of the business,” Kelly said. “She managed all company operations and led our Customer Success, Client Services, Enrollment Services, Professional Services and IC Support teams. With decades of experience developing and delivering technology-driven business services and solutions, she possesses the dedication and leadership Openforce needs to continue providing outstanding client service while driving profitable growth. Openforce has tremendous opportunities ahead. I truly believe in the trajectory of this organization, and I am excited to continue to be part of its success through my work going forward.”
About Openforce
Openforce® is the leader in technology-driven services that reduce operating costs and mitigate compliance risk for companies using independent contractors. Openforce frees contracting companies from the burden of onboarding, contracting, and settlement processing while helping contractors build their business. Our cloud-based applications help businesses achieve more sustainable, profitable growth by removing financial, operational and compliance barriers to getting business done. Openforce is a portfolio company of Boston-based private equity firm Riverside Partners. Learn more at www.oforce.com.
To learn more about Wendy and the leadership team, visit www.oforce.com/leaders.
