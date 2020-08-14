Caution advised on Hwy 92 north of Zerkel Aug. 14 (Aug. 14, 2020)

BEMIDJI, Minn. – (9:00 a.m.) The Minnesota Department of Transportation advises motorists to slow down and use caution on Highway 92 just north of Zerkel and south of Bagley due to water over the road. Signage has been placed in the area.
