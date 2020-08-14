Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 783 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 179,952 in the last 365 days.

Caution advised on Hwy 92 north of Zerkel Aug. 14 (Aug. 14, 2020)

BEMIDJI, Minn. – (9:00 a.m.) The Minnesota Department of Transportation advises motorists to slow down and use caution on Highway 92 just north of Zerkel and south of Bagley due to water over the road. Signage has been placed in the area.

Check 511mn.org before traveling for information on road conditions, closures and detour routes. For additional updates, ‘like’ MnDOT at facebook.com/groups/mndotnorthwest, and follow @mndotnews on Twitter.

###

You just read:

Caution advised on Hwy 92 north of Zerkel Aug. 14 (Aug. 14, 2020)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.