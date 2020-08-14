YOUR SUCCESS IS OUR DUTY
EINPresswire.com/ -- Public Proclamations - The Best Place to Work, Buy and Sell Real Estate – Guaranteed! The Real Estate Company of the Future. The Leader in Elevating Lifestyle! Wholeheartedly Rejecting Average! Challenging Norms and Standards Because Good Enough Never Is! Your Hearts Desire is Our Desire Too! The Best Real Estate Company Ever Invented! Our Name is Our Promise! Making it easier for agents to help more people/get more clients so they can achieve their hearts desire faster.
Our Ideal Agent - Entrepreneurial, Business Minded, Growth Oriented Real Estate Professional DRIVEN to accomplish more for themselves and their clients (Full Time Pro’s Impatient for More). DRIVE = Need for Achievement, Competitiveness and Optimism. These traits cannot be taught – you either have them or you don’t.
The Problem We Solve for Them - Faster Achievement of Hearts Desire and Lifestyle Elevation. Feast or Famine Roller Coaster of Income, Results, Growth and Control of Schedule. Clarity on Exactly what to do and how to get it done to Scale/Grow business profitably. (No Proven easy to copy and implement - Plan, System, Mentor, Model for Growing their Business all in ONE Place).
Vision - To Be The Best Place to Work, Buy and Sell Real Estate!
5-Year Vision - To Be the Real Estate Company All Others Measure Themselves By!
Belief Lid - We Believe We Can Dominate the Market of Elevating the Lifestyle of Agents, Buyers and Sellers.
Operational Effectiveness Lid - To ensure we are Elevating the Lifestyle of Our Clients, we will measure our impact through key performance indicators, identify any gaps in any area of performance and move quickly to close them, aligning all people and processes with our core purpose.
Leadership Lid - To fulfill our duty of influencing our clients, we will train every day to be a mentor they will never outgrow.
Our Daily Routine - Increasing Real Estate Professionals Incomes by 300% or More Without Them Giving Up their Personal Lives to Do it!
Our Core Purpose - Helping You Achieve Your Hearts Desire!
Our Motto - Go Serve Big!
Five Core Value Commitments to Each Other Our Clients and Our Community!
Second mile service!
Empower and Inspire Others to Achieve More!
Results Driven!
Value Relationships by Openly Expressing Gratitude!
Embrace Continuous Improvement!
A Core Philosophy - The Size of the hole you receive thru is directly proportionate to the size of the hole you give thru.
Our Top 10 Uniques:
-System to Help You Achieve Your Hearts Desire: 1yr, 3yr, 10yr Personal, Professional and Financial Goals.
-Consumer Benefit Rich Brokerage Name- Your Home Sold Guaranteed!
-The Best Sales Skills, Negotiating Skills and Closing Skills Training Platform in the World – YHSGRU!
-Proprietary Zero Resistance Listing and Buyer Agreements and Higher Commissions!
-Personal Wealth Creation System with Self Employed Pension and Real Estate Investment Program.
-A Proven Plan, System, Model, Mentors for Growing a Super Profitable Real Estate Sales Team Business all in ONE Place Culture.
-Virtual, Cloud Based, Paperless Transaction Management Systems and Agents Paid at Closing!
-Using Other Peoples Money System: Vendors Pay You Monthly.
-Exclusivity: Limiting the Number of Agents in Each Market Place!
-Income Increase Guarantee: Earn at least $100K More in the Next 12 Months or We Pay you the Difference*.
Our Model - Everything We Do is Designed to Progress agents toward a Super Profitable Sales Team Business.
What do you do? Increase real estate professionals’ incomes by 300% or more, without them giving up their personal lives to do it.
Wow! How do you do that? By providing an exclusive system they copy and implement.
Why We Are Doing This
We believe industry norms and standards works against agents and consumers best interests. Agents have a high failure rate of growth, buyers are denied hard to find properties, Sellers homes are commoditized resulting in lower sales prices. We turn the tables on all that.
Most real estate professionals get into real estate because they want to want to make more money and be their own boss. But the first thing to go is their time AND they never really make big money.
The median gross income of Realtors is $41,200.
First-year agents take home less than $9,000 a year on average.
80% of all agents do not make it past their 5th year.
95% earn under $100K. 99% earn under $250K a year.
It is impossible for the solo agent to be at their kid’s ballgame and showing homes to a buyer at the same time. They are forced into cheating one of them.
Commissions are disappearing: The National U.S. Average Commission in 1992 was 6.04% in 2018 under 5.0%.
A class action law suit filed by some home owners alleges that NAR, and the Big Box Brands, Realogy, HomeServices of America, RE/MAX, and Keller Williams, violate the Sherman Antitrust Act by requiring ‘buyer broker compensation’ – meaning they are making the seller fund the buyers agent/opposing council.
There’s No Real Difference in Brokerages, just brands and logo’s: If any Brokerage is racing around trying to get every agent that has a license and is breathing… that is PROOF positive the company has NO EXCLUSIVE SYSTEM to help agents grow their job into a business. If they did, they would have to LIMIT the number of agents the same way ANY franchise limits the number of franchisees in the marketplace.
People get into real estate, look around at what everyone else is doing and copy them vs copying those who have actually achieved the highest levels of success (Seven Figure Income Business).
According to Research and Survey’s 69% of consumers DO NOT GO BACK to the same real estate agent for another transaction citing poor communication as the #1 reason.
Agents pretty much just send buyers emails of homes active in the MLS, the same listings a buyer can find on their own, on the internet, thereby limiting the buyer’s selection of homes.
Buyers agents defer setting and negotiating their fee to the agent representing the seller, so there’s lack of transparency for the customer and uncertainty of what the buyer’s agent will get paid – making it impossible to run and grow a business.
Agents commoditize a seller’s home when they go to sell it by listing it in the MLS. It shows up like everyone’s home, filling out a template. They are taught to Sell the Address and its features vs The Story, Advantages and Benefits.
Agents are forced by law to promote the brokerage over them, all the online templates position the agent as just another agent, with no USP and consumer benefit.
Consumers want to know what Worthy Causes/Charities/Non-Profits a business’s supports and why. Agents are not taught or guided to that – only to sell the house or help the buyer find one.
88% of real estate professionals fail to plan and invest in their retirement. Those who do must go outside of their Brokerage to learn what and how to do it.
The coaching and training provided by most real estate companies, if they offer it at all, is to help the agent sell a house vs grow a business. Inconsistency, Unpredictability, feast and famine is BUILT in to that model. The teaching is either Manual Grunt Prospecting or Buy Leads from a Lead Generation Company – or both. NO proprietary Direct Response Marketing Systems.
The majority of brokerages exist as a place to hang a license vs a mentor to learn how to go from job to business.
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty
Strategic Advantage: Plan – System – Model – Mentor: ALL IN ONE PLACE!
Agent Benefits!
• Predictable Overflow of Leads.
• Never worry about where you next commission check will come from.
• Leads chase you vs you chasing them.
• No cold calling or manual grunt prospecting.
• No expensive advertising.
• Make More Money in Less Time.
• More Appointments with Less Calls.
• Pre-Sold Customers
• HIGHER Commission Checks.
• Respect, Admiration, Trust of Peers and Clients.
• The Envy of Competitors.
• The Solutions to EVERY Business Issue.
• Certainty of ‘will it work’.
• Clarity on Exactly What to do and How to get it done.
• Faster Implementation.
• Fast Paced Growth.
• Elimination of the Income Roller Coaster.
• Increased Self Esteem and Confidence.
• Confidence on Setting and Achieving Higher Goals.
• More Time Working WITH Customers vs Finding Them
• Enjoy a Rewarding Income Working Reasonable Hours with Plenty of Time Off to Pursue Outside Interests!
Already in the CP System? Over and above the CP System
100% Quantum Leap System Brokerage Culture.
PPF System. To Help You Achieve Your Hearts Desire: 1yr, 3yr, 10yr Personal, Professional and Financial Goals.
-Consumer Benefit Rich Brokerage Name- Your Home Sold Guaranteed!
-The Best Sales Skills, Negotiating Skills and Closing Skills Training Platform in the World – YHSGRU!
-Proprietary Zero Resistance Listing and Buyer Agreements and Higher Commissions!
-Personal Wealth Creation System with Self Employed Pension and Real Estate Investment Program.
-A Proven Plan, System, Model, Mentors for Growing a Super Profitable Real Estate Sales Team Business all in ONE Place Culture.
-Virtual, Cloud Based, Paperless Transaction Management Systems and Agents Paid at Closing!
-Using Other People’s Money System: Vendors Pay You Monthly.
-Exclusivity: Limiting the Number of Agents in Each Market Place!
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY - California
Rudy Lira Kusuma, CEO
Real Estate Broker license 01820322
Telephone: 626-789-0159
Website: www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
Our Ideal Agent - Entrepreneurial, Business Minded, Growth Oriented Real Estate Professional DRIVEN to accomplish more for themselves and their clients (Full Time Pro’s Impatient for More). DRIVE = Need for Achievement, Competitiveness and Optimism. These traits cannot be taught – you either have them or you don’t.
The Problem We Solve for Them - Faster Achievement of Hearts Desire and Lifestyle Elevation. Feast or Famine Roller Coaster of Income, Results, Growth and Control of Schedule. Clarity on Exactly what to do and how to get it done to Scale/Grow business profitably. (No Proven easy to copy and implement - Plan, System, Mentor, Model for Growing their Business all in ONE Place).
Vision - To Be The Best Place to Work, Buy and Sell Real Estate!
5-Year Vision - To Be the Real Estate Company All Others Measure Themselves By!
Belief Lid - We Believe We Can Dominate the Market of Elevating the Lifestyle of Agents, Buyers and Sellers.
Operational Effectiveness Lid - To ensure we are Elevating the Lifestyle of Our Clients, we will measure our impact through key performance indicators, identify any gaps in any area of performance and move quickly to close them, aligning all people and processes with our core purpose.
Leadership Lid - To fulfill our duty of influencing our clients, we will train every day to be a mentor they will never outgrow.
Our Daily Routine - Increasing Real Estate Professionals Incomes by 300% or More Without Them Giving Up their Personal Lives to Do it!
Our Core Purpose - Helping You Achieve Your Hearts Desire!
Our Motto - Go Serve Big!
Five Core Value Commitments to Each Other Our Clients and Our Community!
Second mile service!
Empower and Inspire Others to Achieve More!
Results Driven!
Value Relationships by Openly Expressing Gratitude!
Embrace Continuous Improvement!
A Core Philosophy - The Size of the hole you receive thru is directly proportionate to the size of the hole you give thru.
Our Top 10 Uniques:
-System to Help You Achieve Your Hearts Desire: 1yr, 3yr, 10yr Personal, Professional and Financial Goals.
-Consumer Benefit Rich Brokerage Name- Your Home Sold Guaranteed!
-The Best Sales Skills, Negotiating Skills and Closing Skills Training Platform in the World – YHSGRU!
-Proprietary Zero Resistance Listing and Buyer Agreements and Higher Commissions!
-Personal Wealth Creation System with Self Employed Pension and Real Estate Investment Program.
-A Proven Plan, System, Model, Mentors for Growing a Super Profitable Real Estate Sales Team Business all in ONE Place Culture.
-Virtual, Cloud Based, Paperless Transaction Management Systems and Agents Paid at Closing!
-Using Other Peoples Money System: Vendors Pay You Monthly.
-Exclusivity: Limiting the Number of Agents in Each Market Place!
-Income Increase Guarantee: Earn at least $100K More in the Next 12 Months or We Pay you the Difference*.
Our Model - Everything We Do is Designed to Progress agents toward a Super Profitable Sales Team Business.
What do you do? Increase real estate professionals’ incomes by 300% or more, without them giving up their personal lives to do it.
Wow! How do you do that? By providing an exclusive system they copy and implement.
Why We Are Doing This
We believe industry norms and standards works against agents and consumers best interests. Agents have a high failure rate of growth, buyers are denied hard to find properties, Sellers homes are commoditized resulting in lower sales prices. We turn the tables on all that.
Most real estate professionals get into real estate because they want to want to make more money and be their own boss. But the first thing to go is their time AND they never really make big money.
The median gross income of Realtors is $41,200.
First-year agents take home less than $9,000 a year on average.
80% of all agents do not make it past their 5th year.
95% earn under $100K. 99% earn under $250K a year.
It is impossible for the solo agent to be at their kid’s ballgame and showing homes to a buyer at the same time. They are forced into cheating one of them.
Commissions are disappearing: The National U.S. Average Commission in 1992 was 6.04% in 2018 under 5.0%.
A class action law suit filed by some home owners alleges that NAR, and the Big Box Brands, Realogy, HomeServices of America, RE/MAX, and Keller Williams, violate the Sherman Antitrust Act by requiring ‘buyer broker compensation’ – meaning they are making the seller fund the buyers agent/opposing council.
There’s No Real Difference in Brokerages, just brands and logo’s: If any Brokerage is racing around trying to get every agent that has a license and is breathing… that is PROOF positive the company has NO EXCLUSIVE SYSTEM to help agents grow their job into a business. If they did, they would have to LIMIT the number of agents the same way ANY franchise limits the number of franchisees in the marketplace.
People get into real estate, look around at what everyone else is doing and copy them vs copying those who have actually achieved the highest levels of success (Seven Figure Income Business).
According to Research and Survey’s 69% of consumers DO NOT GO BACK to the same real estate agent for another transaction citing poor communication as the #1 reason.
Agents pretty much just send buyers emails of homes active in the MLS, the same listings a buyer can find on their own, on the internet, thereby limiting the buyer’s selection of homes.
Buyers agents defer setting and negotiating their fee to the agent representing the seller, so there’s lack of transparency for the customer and uncertainty of what the buyer’s agent will get paid – making it impossible to run and grow a business.
Agents commoditize a seller’s home when they go to sell it by listing it in the MLS. It shows up like everyone’s home, filling out a template. They are taught to Sell the Address and its features vs The Story, Advantages and Benefits.
Agents are forced by law to promote the brokerage over them, all the online templates position the agent as just another agent, with no USP and consumer benefit.
Consumers want to know what Worthy Causes/Charities/Non-Profits a business’s supports and why. Agents are not taught or guided to that – only to sell the house or help the buyer find one.
88% of real estate professionals fail to plan and invest in their retirement. Those who do must go outside of their Brokerage to learn what and how to do it.
The coaching and training provided by most real estate companies, if they offer it at all, is to help the agent sell a house vs grow a business. Inconsistency, Unpredictability, feast and famine is BUILT in to that model. The teaching is either Manual Grunt Prospecting or Buy Leads from a Lead Generation Company – or both. NO proprietary Direct Response Marketing Systems.
The majority of brokerages exist as a place to hang a license vs a mentor to learn how to go from job to business.
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty
Strategic Advantage: Plan – System – Model – Mentor: ALL IN ONE PLACE!
Agent Benefits!
• Predictable Overflow of Leads.
• Never worry about where you next commission check will come from.
• Leads chase you vs you chasing them.
• No cold calling or manual grunt prospecting.
• No expensive advertising.
• Make More Money in Less Time.
• More Appointments with Less Calls.
• Pre-Sold Customers
• HIGHER Commission Checks.
• Respect, Admiration, Trust of Peers and Clients.
• The Envy of Competitors.
• The Solutions to EVERY Business Issue.
• Certainty of ‘will it work’.
• Clarity on Exactly What to do and How to get it done.
• Faster Implementation.
• Fast Paced Growth.
• Elimination of the Income Roller Coaster.
• Increased Self Esteem and Confidence.
• Confidence on Setting and Achieving Higher Goals.
• More Time Working WITH Customers vs Finding Them
• Enjoy a Rewarding Income Working Reasonable Hours with Plenty of Time Off to Pursue Outside Interests!
Already in the CP System? Over and above the CP System
100% Quantum Leap System Brokerage Culture.
PPF System. To Help You Achieve Your Hearts Desire: 1yr, 3yr, 10yr Personal, Professional and Financial Goals.
-Consumer Benefit Rich Brokerage Name- Your Home Sold Guaranteed!
-The Best Sales Skills, Negotiating Skills and Closing Skills Training Platform in the World – YHSGRU!
-Proprietary Zero Resistance Listing and Buyer Agreements and Higher Commissions!
-Personal Wealth Creation System with Self Employed Pension and Real Estate Investment Program.
-A Proven Plan, System, Model, Mentors for Growing a Super Profitable Real Estate Sales Team Business all in ONE Place Culture.
-Virtual, Cloud Based, Paperless Transaction Management Systems and Agents Paid at Closing!
-Using Other People’s Money System: Vendors Pay You Monthly.
-Exclusivity: Limiting the Number of Agents in Each Market Place!
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY - California
Rudy Lira Kusuma, CEO
Real Estate Broker license 01820322
Telephone: 626-789-0159
Website: www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, INC.
626-789-0159
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn