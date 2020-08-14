I-95, U.S. 422 Restricted Next Week for Guide Rail Repair in Bucks, Montgomery Counties

King of Prussia, PA – Interstate 95 motorists in Buck County and U.S. 422 motorists in Montgomery County will encounter lane closures next week for guide rail repair, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedule and locations are:

Monday, August 17, through Friday, August 21, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a left lane closure is scheduled on I-95 in both directions between the Route 413 and Academy Road interchanges in Bristol and Bensalem townships, Bucks County;

Monday, August 17, through Friday, August 21, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled on I-95 in both directions between the Route 413 and Street Road (Route 132) interchanges in Bristol and Bensalem townships, Bucks County; and

Monday, August 17, through Friday, August 21, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a left lane closure is scheduled on westbound U.S. 422 between the Royersford and Limerick interchanges in Limerick Township, Montgomery County.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and slowdowns will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.gov/District6.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA application for iPhone and Android devices. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot/ and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

# # #