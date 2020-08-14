I-76 West to Close This Weekend, Lane and Full Closures Next Week for Viaduct Repairs, Repaving in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – Westbound Interstate 76 will be closed this weekend and reduced to one lane during the afternoon and evening and then closed overnight next week for rehabilitation and repaving of the viaduct between University Avenue and 30th Street in Center City Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedule and locations are:

From 4:00 AM Saturday, August 15, to 5:00 AM Monday, August 17, westbound I-76 will be closed between the University Avenue and 30th Street interchanges for viaduct milling and paving. The westbound University Avenue and Vare Avenue on-ramps, and the westbound South Street on- and off- ramps also will be closed; and

Monday, August 17, through Friday, August 21, from 5:00 AM to 7:00 PM, westbound I-76 will be reduced to a single lane, then closed completely from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning between the University Avenue and 30th Street interchanges for milling and paving. The westbound University Avenue and Vare Avenue on-ramps will be closed, and the westbound off-ramps at 30th Street and Interstate 676 also will be closed during the daytime operations. Motorists normally using these off-ramps will be detoured west on I-76, exit at Montgomery Drive, turn left and take the ramp to eastbound I-76 and the exits at 30th Street or I-676.

If milling and paving of the westbound viaduct does not finish during the week due to weather, westbound I-76 may be closed from 7:00 PM Friday, August 21, to 5:00 AM Monday, August 24, between the University Avenue and 30th Street interchanges. The westbound University Avenue and Vare Avenue on-ramps, and the westbound South Street on- and off- ramps also will be closed.

During this weekend’s and next week’s closures of westbound I-76, through motorists coming from New Jersey will be directed to go north on Interstate 95, then west on I-676 to access westbound I-76. Westbound local motorists will exit at University Avenue and follow the posted detours to the ramp to I-76 west. Drivers are advised to use an alternate route or allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because significant backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather permitting.

When westbound pavement repairs and repaving finish in late August, PennDOT will announce a schedule for westbound I-76 to be reduced to a single lane around-the-clock through late November or early December between University Avenue and 30th Street for the final stage of the project to remove and replace the concrete median barrier. Replacement of the barrier was added to the original contract when crews discovered structural issues with the barrier during earlier stages of viaduct repair.

Work on these projects will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

PennDOT is repairing and resurfacing the I-76 viaduct under a $40 million contract. More information is available at www.I76viaduct.com.

