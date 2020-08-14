I-95 Daytime, Nighttime Lane Closures Next Week at Girard Avenue Interchange in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – Daytime and nighttime lane restrictions will be in place next week on northbound and southbound Interstate 95 at the Girard Avenue Interchange in Philadelphia for surveying and lighting repairs, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedule and locations are:

Monday, August 17, through Thursday, August 20, from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM, periodic northbound or southbound single lane closures will be in place at the southern end of the interchange for surveying; and

Monday, August 17, through Wednesday, August 19, from 10:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, the northbound right lane will be closed between the Interstate 676 and Allegheny Avenue interchanges for overhead lighting repairs.

If any of the scheduled operations are cancelled due to weather, the northbound lane closure also will be in place from 10:00 PM Wednesday, August 19, to 5:00 AM Thursday, August 20.

I-95 motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because significant backups and delays will occur.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

The lighting repairs are being done as part of PennDOT’s $312 million contract to rebuild southbound I-95 at the Girard Avenue Interchange. The surveying is part of advance engineering activities underway for the projects to reconstruct I-95 between Frankford Avenue and Race Street, scheduled to begin construction in 2021. For more information, visit www.95revive.com.

