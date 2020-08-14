Core Drilling Next Week on Route 11 in Snyder County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists who travel Route 11 in Snyder County are advised a department force crew will be core drilling along the roadway next week in Monroe Township.

Tuesday, August 18 through Thursday, August 20, crews will be drilling starting at the Union and Snyder County line just west of Northumberland Borough to Eighth Avenue on Route 11/15 in Shamokin Dam Borough.

Work will be from 6:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. There will be lane restrictions in both directions under flagging. Delays are expected.

Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-368-4344 or kiasmit@pa.gov

