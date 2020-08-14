Drilling Begins Monday in Allegheny County

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing drilling operations on various roadways including Interstate 79 in Sewickley Hills and Glenfield boroughs and Ohio and Kilbuck townships, Allegheny County will begin Monday, August 17 weather permitting.

Drilling operations requiring lane restrictions will occur through Friday, August 28 in the following locations:

Northbound I-79 between the Sewickley/Emsworth (Exit 66) and the Mt. Nebo Road (Exit 68) interchanges. Short-term restrictions for unloading equipment will occur from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 65 between Hazelwood Avenue and River Road. Work will occur between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Nicholson Road (Route 4049) between Laurel Oak Road and Mt. Nebo Road. Work will occur between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Mt. Nebo Road (Route 4022) between Roosevelt Road and Glenfield Road. Work will occur from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Work in this location is not expected to begin until August 24).

No work will occur on the weekends.

Work will be performed by the Pennsylvania Drilling Company.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

