Bates Hole/Shirley Basin Sage-grouse Working Group to meet

Casper - The Bates Hole/Shirley Basin Sage-grouse Working Group will meet at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 26, at the Casper Game and Fish Office, 3030 Energy Lane.

Sage-grouse local working groups across the state are setting meetings to allocate funding to implement their conservations plan for FY21. The groups will begin to look at the lek data for their area to identify any possible adaptive management triggers per Appendix I of the Sage-grouse Executive Order. Anyone wanting to participate in the Bates Hole/Shirley Basin meeting by phone is asked to contact Casper Habitat Biologist, Willow Bish at willow.bish@wyo.gov. Public comments are welcome.

The working group is comprised of local citizens interested in sage-grouse conservation. Members represent agriculture, industry, conservation, sportspersons, and affected governmental agencies. There are eight working groups operating in Wyoming. More information can be found online at https://wgfd.wyo.gov/Habitat/Sage-Grouse-Management/Sage-Grouse-Local-Working-Groups.

