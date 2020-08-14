Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 801 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 179,955 in the last 365 days.

Bates Hole/Shirley Basin Sage-grouse Working Group to meet

Casper - The Bates Hole/Shirley Basin Sage-grouse Working Group will meet at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 26, at the Casper Game and Fish Office, 3030 Energy Lane.

Sage-grouse local working groups across the state are setting meetings to allocate funding to implement their conservations plan for FY21. The groups will begin to look at the lek data for their area to identify any possible adaptive management triggers per Appendix I of the Sage-grouse Executive Order.  Anyone wanting to participate in the Bates Hole/Shirley Basin meeting by phone is asked to contact Casper Habitat Biologist, Willow Bish at willow.bish@wyo.gov.  Public comments are welcome.

The working group is comprised of local citizens interested in sage-grouse conservation.  Members represent agriculture, industry, conservation, sportspersons, and affected governmental agencies.  There are eight working groups operating in Wyoming.  More information can be found online at https://wgfd.wyo.gov/Habitat/Sage-Grouse-Management/Sage-Grouse-Local-Working-Groups.  

- WGFD -

 

You just read:

Bates Hole/Shirley Basin Sage-grouse Working Group to meet

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.