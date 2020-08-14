Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Montana Supreme Court rules Espinoza v. Montana Department of Revenue case closed

NBC Montana News

The Supreme Court ruled in favor of three mothers in the Espinoza v. Montana Department of Revenue case.

Attorneys said some speculated that the Montana Department of Revenue may try to persuade the Montana Supreme Court on other grounds.

However, The Montana Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that the case is officially over.

Read more at: https://nbcmontana.com/news/local/montana-supreme-court-rules-espinoza-v-montana-department-of-revenue-case-closed

Read the court's order at: https://juddocumentservice.mt.gov/getDocByCTrackId?DocId=324733

