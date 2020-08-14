I-29 Exit 242/ Exit 246 Interchange Ramp Construction

For Immediate Release: Thursday, August 13, 2020 Contact: Michael Will, 605-882-5166

WATERTOWN, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation says crews will be closing two exits on Interstate 29 beginning Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020.

The on and off-ramps of Exit 242 (I-29/County Road 23) will be closed from Aug. 18, through Friday, Aug. 21.

The on and off-ramps of Exit 246 (I-29/New Effington) will be closed for four days once work on Exit 242 is complete. Both ramps will not be closed at the same time.

The closures are necessary for the contractor to continue work on the I-29 northbound lanes through the exits.

Work on the project includes overlaying the existing pavement and improving bridge decks and guardrails.

The prime contractor on this $17 million project is Reede Construction of Aberdeen and is scheduled to be complete by November.

For complete road construction information, visit https://www.safetravelusa.com/sd/ or dial 511.

- 30 -