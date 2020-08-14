CONCRETE SURFACE REPAIRS STARTING WEST OF CUSTER

For Immediate Release: Friday, August 14, 2020 Contact: Matt “Rip” Rippentrop, 605-673-9016

CUSTER, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation says work on Highway 16 west of Custer from the Wyoming State Line going east to Jewel Cave National Park will begin Wednesday, Aug. 19.

The contractor will repair the existing concrete surface by routing, sealing, spall repair, and full depth replacements.

The work on Hwy 16 is expected to be complete by Friday, Nov. 20.

Drivers can expect one lane stop closures, a pilot car and flaggers, and a twelve-foot width restriction with possible delays up to 15 minutes. Motorists should be aware of suddenly slowing and merging traffic, changing work zone locations, reduced speeds through the work zone, and construction workers and equipment adjacent to the driving lane.

The prime contractor for this $407,414 project is Ainsworth-Benning Construction of Spearfish.

For complete road construction information, visit https://www.safetravelusa.com/sd/ or dial 511.

