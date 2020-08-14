Marsha Sharp Freeway Paving Operations Continue Monday

LUBBOCK — On Monday, Aug. 17, TxDOT contractor Allen Butler will begin operations to mill and pave the Marsha Sharp Freeway (US 62/82) mainlanes, from Milwaukee Avenue to west Loop 289. The work will require both the east- and westbound inside (passing) lanes to be closed to traffic.

The closure is expected to remain in place for two weeks. Drivers should anticipate slow moving traffic and are advised to stay alert when entering the work zone for their safety and the safety of the workers.

The work will take place weather permitting and is part of a $10.3 million project to resurface a segment of the freeway, from Loop 289 in Lubbock to Loop 193 in Wolfforth, add an auxiliary lane and various other road repairs.