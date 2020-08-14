Love is All Around for Herbie J Pilato's Biography of Mary Tyler Moore

The cover of Mary: The Mary Tyler Moore Story by Herbie J Pilato The reviews are glowing for Mary: The Mary Tyler Moore Story Mary: The Mary Tyler Moore Story makes a good reading companion

Mary: The Mary Tyler Moore Story by Herbie J Pilato, a biography of the beloved actress, is praised by critics.

...an extensive, humanizing look at one of the medium’s biggest icons; the good, the bad and sometimes, ugly. But it’s real...there’s a lot here that will surprise even the most devoted fans.” — Peter King, CBS News Radio

LOS ANGELES , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The reviews are in:

Mary: The Mary Tyler Moore Story by Herbie J Pilato (Jacobs Brown Press) is a hit.

The in-depth biography of the beloved actress is being praised by critics, just in time for the 50th Anniversary of "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," which debuted on CBS September 19th, 1970.

Pilato's terrific tome chronicles Moore's life before, during and after her iconic sitcom, and the buzz is about the book is nothing but stellar.

Take a listen:

"Mary: The Mary Tyler Moore Story...explores both her triumphs and struggles on the screen and behind closed doors." - Stephanie Nolasco, Fox News

"Herbie J Pilato is a true 'keeper of the flame' for classic TV. In Mary, he’s given us an extensive, humanizing look at one of the medium’s biggest icons; the good, the bad and sometimes, ugly. But it’s real. He’s spoken to all the right people...and I’m betting there’s a lot here that will surprise even the most devoted fans." - Peter King, CBS News Radio

“An absolutely riveting and brilliant biography of an American icon. An instant classic! Only a skilled writer like Herbie J Pilato could bring us this comprehensive look at one of America's greatest television icons. Pilato wonderfully navigates the reader through her ups and downs…her amazing success and failures along the road. Pilato does not pull any punches. He is truthful, candid and frank- yet respectful of Ms. Moore. An amazing biography…Pilato hits a home-run with this great book!" - Rick Lertzman, The Life and Times of Hollywood Blog

“…several hundred pages that slowly peel back the iconic [actress] to introduce the reader to the real woman…the author has done such an excellent job in revealing her to be human, with all the foibles and fears and doubts and issues that brings along with it.” - Steve Thompson, Forces of Geek

"For anyone who's been waiting for a definitive look at the life and career of Mary Tyler Moore, the wait is over. Mary: The Mary Tyler Moore Story is filled with revelations and delivers the goods." - Ed Gross, CloserWeekly.com

“Mary: The Mary Tyler Moore Story - an epic opus about the beloved MTM." - Greg Hernandez, Greg in Hollywood

“A one-stop tome that covers everything one could ask for about Moore herself, her colleagues, her relationships, her misfires and triumphs, her self-consciousness and lack of self-esteem in terms of her looks, not to mention her causes like diabetes research and animal rights…[a] very detailed and balanced tribute. Someone needed to write this book and who better than Herbie J Pilato. He knows how to do it.” - Dr. Wesley Britton, BookPleasures.com

To schedule an interview with Herbie J Pilato, visit www.HerbieJPilato.com or email HJPilato@yahoo.com.

To order your copy of Mary: The Mary Tyler Moore Story click on the following link: https://www.amazon.com/Mary-Tyler-Moore-Story/dp/0999507842/ref=tmm_hrd_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=&sr=