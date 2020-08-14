Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Driver and Vehicle Deadline Approaching

Rhonda Lahm – Director                                Adam Eakin – Project & Information Manager

(402) 471-3900                                               (402) 471-3930

rhonda.lahm@nebraska.gov                          adam.eakin@nebraska.gov

                                     

August 14, 2020

 

Driver and Vehicle Deadline Approaching

 

The Governor’s announcement at the start of July rescinding Executive Order 20-05 began the countdown for Nebraskans to ensure their driver license, vehicle title, and vehicle registration are up to date by August 31, 2020. Any new car sales tax or fees currently due, must also be paid by August 31, 2020. Late penalties and interest will only apply if payment of sales tax for a new vehicle was due during the effect of the executive order and payment is not made by August 31, 2020. Many offices are especially busy at this time as young drivers are seeking their license before heading back to school.

 

“We asked Nebraskans to go online and they have answered the call,” said Rhonda Lahm, Director of the Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles. “Using our website to complete your business is the quickest and easiest option available. I would urge Nebraskans not to wait until the last minute and to check our website to see if they can complete their transaction online before heading to an office.”

 

The Nebraska DMV has dozens of services available online. Customers are able to update their address, renew or replace their driver’s license or state identification card, and renew their vehicle registration, among many other services. A full list of services is available at dmv.nebraska.gov/services.

 

 

