Illinois State Museum's Lockport Gallery to Reopen August 19

LOCKPORT, Ill. – After a temporary closure due to COVID-19, the Illinois State Museum (ISM) today announced it will reopen its Lockport Gallery facility in Lockport Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. All Illinois State Museum branches will then be open with free admission and reduced hours. During this initial reopening phase, the Lockport Gallery will operate Tuesday through Saturday, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Advanced registration for entry is strongly encouraged. Visitors can access registration instructions on the ISM website at www.illinoisstatemuseum.org. Groups are limited to 10 persons and must register in advance to visit the gallery.

The reopening of the Lockport Gallery will give many visitors the first opportunity to view its new art exhibition, Surplus Scrap. It opened March 4, almost two weeks before the temporary closure of the gallery March 14 due to the pandemic. The exhibition will remain on view through October 10, 2020.

"We are pleased to welcome the public back to Lockport to view Surplus Scrap," said ISM Lockport Director John Lustig. "The exhibition speaks directly to issues of social justice, prison reform, and environmental stewardship. The material used in the creation of the art was destined for the trash. The 23 participating artists have created an experience that honors the past while laying the groundwork for a new future." Visitors will have the opportunity to expereience the Lockport Gallery’s exhibits with enhanced health and safety measures in place. Protocols will include health screenings before entry, face coverings required for everyone over the age of 2, and social distancing. Regularly scheduled cleaning and sanitization of all high-touch surfaces will occur throughout the day. In-person programming is suspended. Exhibits with interactive components have been either modified or closed temporarily.

About the Illinois State Museum Established in 1877, the Illinois State Museum is a dynamic institution that inspires the exploration of Illinois' past and present to inform and enrich everyday life and promote stewardship of cultural and natural resources. Headquartered in Springfield with branch facilities in Lewistown and Lockport, ISM is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums and a proud member of the International Coalition of Sites of Conscience. To learn more, visit www.illinoisstatemuseum.org and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. ###