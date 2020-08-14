Job Announcement - District Court Paralegal

Salary: $52,104.00 Annually

Location: Cavalier, ND

Job Type: Full-Time/Regular

Department: Unit 1 - Administration

Job Number: 2020-U1-CAV-36-PDCP

Closing: 8/27/2020 11:59 PM Central

Title of Immediate Supervisor: Presiding Judge of the District Court

FLSA Status: Non-Exempt

The JSPP District Court Paralegal position is part of the Judicial Support Pilot Project (JSPP).

The JSPP District Court Paralegal is responsible for providing administrative and secretarial support to a district judge or judicial referee. The position researches, analyzes, and summarizes case laws, administrative rules, regulations, administrative and judicial decisions; makes a verbatim record of district and juvenile court trials, proceedings and other matters using audio recording equipment, writing court logs and noting appearances and essential events during the proceedings; and assists in calendar control and scheduling.

