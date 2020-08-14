Simerjeet Singh serves as keynote speaker for young engineers at IEEE YESIST12 2020 Virtual Event
International motivational speaker Simerjeet Singh delivers virtual keynote on “Developing Innovation Mindset” to IEEE young engineers at IEEE YESIST12 2020
“Simerjeet’s ability to hold the audience with real life examples and anecdotes was amazing. This was one of the liveliest of the webinars arranged by the IEEE YESIST12 team this year.” ”JALANDHAR, PUNJAB, INDIA, August 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International Keynote Speaker Simerjeet Singh was recently invited by IEEE to deliver a virtual keynote to engineers and professionals on occasion of their latest international talent show IEEE YESIST12 2020. The virtual keynote was calibrated with the event’s innovation challenge track and centered around how to develop an Innovation Mindset.
— Dr. Ramalatha Marimuthu, General Chair, IEEE YESIST12 2020
Talking about his most popular keynote on innovation, Simerjeet Singh stated, “Innovators are our biggest hope for the future as they hold the key to some of humanity's most pressing problems. And they’re not a special breed - they're people like you and me who are not afraid to think and act differently. The Innovation Mindset keynote serves as a push outside the comfort zone to inspire participants to explore new horizons.”
Mr Ramneek Kalra, Brand Ambassador of IEEE, cited this virtual keynote as being instrumental in spreading the awareness of the vision and mission of IEEE YESIST12-2020 across the globe and encouraging students to launch their own startups in the coming future. On the occasion, Dr. Ramalatha Marimuthu, General Chair, IEEE YESIST12 2020 expressed her gratitude and shared the impact of Simerjeet Singh’s keynote on her delegates “Mr. Singh’s energy packed interactive session exceeded our expectations greatly. Simerjeet’s ability to hold the audience with real life examples and anecdotes was amazing. His solid self confidence and his preparation shone through the session, making it one of the liveliest of the webinars arranged by the IEEE YESIST12 team this year. His captivating speech was exactly what we needed to trigger a thought wave on innovation among the younger generation.”
Singh’s recent virtual keynotes have received noteworthy mentions and clients like IEEE, Indian Principals Network, HP Indigo, Vikram Solar and others have been engaging Singh for their events as a virtual keynote speaker, indicating an upward trend of virtual engagements to suit the new normal.
About IEEE YESIST:
IEEE is the world’s largest professional association dedicated to advancing technological innovation and excellence for the benefit of humanity. IEEE YESIST 12 (YOUTH ENDEAVOURS FOR SOCIAL INNOVATION USING SUSTAINABLE TECHNOLOGY) (formerly SS12) is an international talent show for students and young professionals to showcase their innovative ideas to solve humanitarian and social issues affecting directly the community around them. The activity aims at creating useful practical scalable products thus encouraging entrepreneurship and patenting. The theme now aligns with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.
About Simerjeet Singh and Cutting Edge Learning Systems:
As the new post-covid normal seeps in across the world, Simerjeet Singh’s keynotes and workshops are now available virtually across the globe employing innovative engagement practices and state of the art technology from his dedicated world-class Studio.
Over the last decade, Singh has served as a keynote speaker to over 300 organisations globally - getting everyone ‘to row in the same direction’. Singh operates under the banner of Cutting Edge Learning Systems and has travelled extensively across the globe for speaking engagements as a motivational speaker, keynote speaker and an impactful influencer. His clients span across India, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, the USA and the UK. He creates keynote speeches, hands-on workshops and a variety of custom programs on topics such as Leadership, Team Building, Innovation, Sales Motivation, Entrepreneurship, Teacher Motivation & Youth Motivation.
