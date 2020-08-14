St. Johnsbury / Domestic Assault & Unlawful Mischief

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A404139

TROOPER: Garces

STATION: St Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 08/13/20 at 2316 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lyndon, Vermont

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault & Unlawful Mischief

ACCUSED: Trevor Gaouette

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 08/14/20, at approximately 2316 hours, State Police St Johnsbury responded to a report of a family fight in Lyndon, Vermont. Investigation revealed that Gaouette assaulted a domestic partner and damaged the vehicle of this victim. Gaouette was released on conditions and is set to appear at Caledonia County Court to answer to the charges for Domestic Assault and Unlawful Mischief. The hearing will be on 08/14/20 at 1230 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/14/20 at 1230 pm

COURT: Caledonia County

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time