Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 910 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 179,978 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury / Domestic Assault & Unlawful Mischief

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A404139

TROOPER: Garces                           

STATION: St Johnsbury                   

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 08/13/20  at 2316 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lyndon, Vermont

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault & Unlawful Mischief

 

ACCUSED: Trevor Gaouette                                             

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 08/14/20, at approximately 2316 hours, State Police St Johnsbury responded to a report of a family fight in Lyndon, Vermont. Investigation revealed that Gaouette assaulted a domestic partner and damaged the vehicle of this victim. Gaouette was released on conditions and is set to appear at Caledonia County Court to answer to the charges for Domestic Assault and Unlawful Mischief. The hearing will be on 08/14/20 at 1230 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/14/20 at 1230 pm        

COURT: Caledonia County

LODGED - LOCATION:  N/A  

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time

You just read:

St. Johnsbury / Domestic Assault & Unlawful Mischief

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.