St. Johnsbury / Domestic Assault & Unlawful Mischief
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A404139
TROOPER: Garces
STATION: St Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 08/13/20 at 2316 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Lyndon, Vermont
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault & Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Trevor Gaouette
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 08/14/20, at approximately 2316 hours, State Police St Johnsbury responded to a report of a family fight in Lyndon, Vermont. Investigation revealed that Gaouette assaulted a domestic partner and damaged the vehicle of this victim. Gaouette was released on conditions and is set to appear at Caledonia County Court to answer to the charges for Domestic Assault and Unlawful Mischief. The hearing will be on 08/14/20 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/14/20 at 1230 pm
COURT: Caledonia County
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time