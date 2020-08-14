Sound Land Launched Smart Vehicle Network XAGV to Revolutionize Industry Automation

Sound Land Corp. is a professional OEM & ODM service provider specializing in research, development, manufacturing SMT, DIP, testing, and assembly.

We design AGV unmanned vans and cloud dispatch systems to assist all handling operations which can connect with the elevator system, dispatch the elevator yourself, and move across floors.” — Sound Land

TAOYUAN, TAIWAN, August 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sound Land Corp. is a professional OEM & ODM service provider specializing in research, development and capacity of electronics manufacturing, including SMT, DIP, test, burning and assembly. Sound Land has recently developed an innovative solution to enhance productivity and save manpower and room in limited warehouse space. Their new product, XAGV, will be showcased at the upcoming Taipei Automation 2020 event between Aug 19 - Aug 22 at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 1 (booth TBD).

Sound Land‘s XAGV is a cloud-controlled automated guided vehicle (AGV) and dispatch system that can be monitored, controlled and dispatched simply on your mobile phone or tablet. The AGV carrier adopts track guidance technology, aiming to improve factory efficiency and reduce labor costs. The automatic dispatching logic is flexible and each vehicle can be operated separately. You can also use the API to connect with a variety of equipment you prefer, such as MES, WMS, elevators, and robotic arms. This allows the vehicle to transport the goods automatically and independently from one place to another, even on different floors.

Top Competitive Advantages:

• Fast import – shorten the time of import or route change

• Optimize the dispatch logic and operation time

• User-friendly interface to reduce personnel training costs

• Address safety problems for warehouse operators (ex. minimizes long walking distance and heavy lifting)

Notable Technical Specifications:

• Remote monitoring and dispatching of vehicles by a mobile app (Android/iOS)

• Lightweight designed carrier with a carrying load up to 100kg that can lift

• Flexible third-party software and hardware integration capabilities

About Sound Land Corp.

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Taoyuan City, Sound Land Corp. is a market leader in electronics manufacturing and developing innovative smart factories. After developing a successful music and audio mixer brand, Maker Hart, Sound Land is poised to empower and inspire traditional warehouses in applying new industrial automation solutions. It has the most complete supply chain system, from plastic injection, sheet metal, NC processing, lathe cutting and washing, surface treatment, baking paint, assembly line, packing and shipping to provide a one-stop shop for high-quality parts and products.

For more information, please visit http://soundland.com.tw/.

Additional Information:

Press Kit Download: https://brand.sparkamplify.com/maker-hart

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/soundland2018/?modal=admin_todo_tour

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Maker_hart

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/35911937/

Media contact: Sandy Tsai

Email: sandy@soundland.com.tw

Phone: +886-3-3961958