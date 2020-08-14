OpenATE Inc: An Open Solution For IC Testers

OpenATE focuses on digital board design and supports semiconductor IC testing

Can't find out suitable Tester? Contact us!” — Terry Kuo, Chief Designer

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, August 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OpenATE focuses on digital board design and supports semiconductor IC testing. It is an innovative and challenging circuit limits company that provides small size modules with sufficient functions that can support IC testing. OpenATE will be launching their new product, PEMU4 at the upcoming Taipei City ASIA online trade show between Jul 23 - Aug 23 .

OpenATE PEMU4 is a tiny-sized tester that can replace the giant ATE for sensor IC testing. It represents a new level of performance and capabilities for USB-based SMU (Source Measurement Unit) instrumentation.

PEMU4 is a USB type, 4 channel SMU case. OpenATE is dedicated to providing the most suitable modules in time to meet exact needs, and sees a tremendous opportunity in electronics testing, ranging from LAB to mass production. The recent trend of MEMS/sensors will be beneficial to OpenATE in terms of semiconductor testing.

Top Competitive Advantages:

• Combined power supply, meter and pin driver functions

• USB type, small and easy to connect

• Optional features like I2C, pattern are available

Notable Technical Specifications:

• SMU or PE function

• Pin driver

• USB connection

About OpenATE

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, OpenATE is a market leader in developing innovative and unique IC testers. We focus on product specifications, the key functions of each module, and the convenience of our users. Customers may select a suite of modules to configure a custom test system, or integrate a test module into their existing ATE. For more information, please visit http://www.openate.com.

Additional Information:

Press Kit download: https://brand.sparkamplify.com/openate-digital-board-design

Media contact: Berny Chen

Email: bernychen@openate.com

Phone: +886-2-27291308