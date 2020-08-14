Winstar provides OLED Display to meet the surge in medical displays demand amid coronavirus pandemic

Winstar Display Co. has devoted high-quality products including monochrome STN, TFT and OLED displays and System Integrated Solutions.

TAICHUNG CITY, TAIWAN, August 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a leading industrial display manufacturer in the global market, Winstar Display Co., Ltd. has been dedicated to the research and development of display technology in small and medium sized displays – LCD, TFT and OLED Display. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Winstar expects to meet the growing market demand for medical displays as their OLED Displays are suitable for medical devices such as ventilators, dialyzers, ear/forehead thermometer, etc.

Since 2007, Winstar has been focusing on the development and improvement of OLED technology, making the OLED products thinner, with lower power consumption, higher brightness and wider temperature tolerance. Winstar sees a tremendous opportunity in their OLED Displays that are perfect for next generation industrial applications, including IoT systems, wearable devices, portable devices, medical instruments, smart home applications and industrial instruments.

OLED Technical Specifications:

• Thin profile with low power consumption and reduced CO2 emissions

• Self-luminous suitable in rugged environment

• Applies directly to the surface of the glass substrate

• Produces high resolution display when used with high precision mask

Top Product Competitive Advantages:

• Compact size – thin and lightweight

• Low power consumption

• High contrast ratio – up to 2000:1

• Wide operating temperature – “-40 ℃ - 80 ℃”

• Faster response time – “At +25 ℃ 10 μsec.”

• Unlimited viewing angle – “Up to 175 degree”

"We provide excellent cost performance ratio as well as the good logistics support to deliver display products and services competitively," said Winstar Display, Sales Team.

About Winstar Display Co., Ltd.

Established in 1998, Winstar is the most reliable provider in monochrome STN, TFT and OLED displays and System Integrated Solutions. With more than 22 years’ experience, Winstar has become remarkably proficient in complicated order handling, especially on LVHM (Low-Volume/High-Mix) operation business model. Winstar is devoted to developing innovative display technology and has made its services affordable/available for 100+ countries and 3000+ customers worldwide with its excellent cost performance ratio as well as technical support.

