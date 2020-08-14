Say Goodbye to Bulky Toolboxes, Let CDI’s Multi-functional Hand Tools and Key Accessories Simplify Your Life

CDI’s Multi-Functional Hand Tools and Key Accessories can provide people with a more convenient and simple life

NEW TAIPEI, TAIWAN, August 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CDI Industrial Company is a professional hardware manufacturer specializing in the production of multi-functional hand tools, metal key reels and a variety of key accessories. CDI will be showcasing their Multi-Functional Hand Tools and Key Accessories at the upcoming Taiwan Hardware Show 2020. The event will be at Taichung International Exhibition Center between Oct 13 - Oct 15 (booth TBD).

By offering a carefully selected assortment of hand tools for most mechanical and consumer applications, CDI’s Multi-Functional Hand Tools and Key Accessories can provide people with a more convenient and simple life. The featured products include Multi-functional Pliers, Multi-functional Swiss Army Knife, Outdoor Tools, Key Chains, Key Tags and Key Reels.

CDI is dedicated to serving customers with high quality products, efficient service and creative ideas. The company offers competitive pricing, short delivery lead time as well as consistent provider of high quality products. Currently, CDI is in the process of setting up a factory location in Vietnam to better serve the customers in the Southeast Asia regions.

Top Competitive Advantages:

• Convenience – pocket-sized, easy-to-use multifunctional tools covering 10+ hand tool functions like pliers, wire cutter, knife, opener and screwdriver.

• Innovation – customized gift options available for various business and school occasions such as seminars and meetings.

• Durable and Practical – sturdy and compact structures with optimal force transmission and machined from premium metal (mostly 420 stainless steel/1200 aluminum) and ABS or PC materials.

"CDI is committed to building an honest, trustworthy, professional and service-oriented business that’s providing the most stringent production quality to serve our customers," said Leon Li, Sales Manager.

About CDI Industrial Company

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in New Taipei City, Taiwan, CDI Industrial Company is a market leader in developing innovative tools and accessories, allowing for customization for branding and packaging according to customer’s requirements. In addition to our mission of providing high quality and efficiency, we also offer product design, development and production, and deliver customer after-sales support. For more information, please visit https://cdi.en.taiwantrade.com/.

Additional Information:

Press Kit download: https://brand.sparkamplify.com/cdi-industrial-company-or-taiwantrade

Media contact: Sam Li

Email: sam@cdifortools.com

Phone: +886-2-22883228