Liang Herng: Environmentally-Friendly and High Quality Cooling Fans

KAOHSIUNG CITY, TAIWAN, August 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liang Herng Elec Mach Co., Ltd. is a professional industrial cooling fan, axial fan, centrifugal fan, and centrifugal blower manufacturer in Taiwan. It is an innovative heat management company that provides solutions for generating air movement inside a system or device to lower the internal temperature. Liang Herng will be launching its new product, the DC centrifugal fan at the upcoming Taitronics 2020 event.

Liang Herng’s DC centrifugal fan is an environmentally-friendly cooling device that meets the energy efficiency requirement of worldwide regulations,and aims to provide a reliable cooling solution for medium pressure systems such as telecommunication cabinets and racks.

The DC centrifugal fan is an energy-saving cooling device that is speed controllable by PWM or DC input signal. Liang Herng is dedicated to developing the most dependable and reliable cooling fans. After years of dedication to quality control, the company received ISO 9001:2015 certification, with products approved by CCC, CE, UL, CUL and RoHS. Liang Herng sees a tremendous opportunity in the fan industry by offering good quality fans, high stability, and substantial reliability to customers. The recent trend of Industry 4.0 will be beneficial to Liang Herng in terms of increasing demand for cooling fans.

Top Competitive Advantages:

• Excellent energy efficiency, 10% higher than other competitors

• Advantageous incorporation of high airflow and medium static pressure

• Patented silicon lamination design

• 100% product inspection at the end of production line

About Liang Herng Elec Mach Co., Ltd.

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, Liang Herng is a market leader in developing innovative air movement solutions. It is poised to change the way of heat management. With more than 30 years’ experience in the industrial cooling fan industry, Liang Herng can provide technical suggestions and customized services to their customers. For more information, please visit https://www.coolingfanmanufacturers.com/

Additional Information:

Press Kit download: https://brand.sparkamplify.com/liang-herng-elec-mach-co-ltd

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCn9tNdENgyrn86o8c_HjRuw/

Media contact: Ming He

Email: sales@coolingfanmanufacturers.com

Phone: +886-7-3751221

