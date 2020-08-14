HAIZOL sees surge in Household electrical appliance production
SHANGHAI, CHINA, August 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Household Electrical Appliance Manufacturing Industry comprises of items such as water heaters, fryers, processors, cookers, steamers, and cleaning appliances. Globally, this market was valued over $300 billion in 2019, achieving annual growth rate growth of 6.9% in the last 5 years, which is expected to hit 8.9% by 2023.
COVID-19 has resulted in a decline in the manufacturing industry in general, however 2020 in China has seen a surge in the Household Electrical Appliance Manufacturing Industry. In particular items such as disinfection cabinets electric cookers, and dish washers have been on the rise, one reason might be more people cooking at home and doing more household chores themselves. In line with social distancing policies, online order volume of these goods has increased, and offline store sales volume has dramatically decreased. China has seen a growth rate of 4% from 2015-2020 in the household electrical appliance industry, with projections to increase even further by the end of 2020, totalling $43.4 billion in revenue (a 1.3% increase from 2019).
The world has witnessed an increase in health and hygiene awareness this last decade, alongside technological advances, which resulted in an increased market size for this industry. Typically, limiting this growth has been increased tariffs on raw materials and concerns regarding environmental footprint. Looking forward, more growth will likely be apparent due to the rise in demand for microwavable meals, cookouts, and increasing waste generation.
As demand is increasing, the market is becoming more competitive, and innovation is key to succeed in this environment. Haizol saw the demand for these goods growing in the past months, therefore responded with agility and speed by creating a dedicated team who specialize in the production of these appliances. The expert team is responsible for sourcing sustainable, efficient, and cost effective manufacturing partners whose expertise is to manufacture these kind of products. They assist buyers in finding the right partner for them, to achieve quality products at the most economical prices.
Using Haizol allows buyers worldwide access to a huge market of specialists and expert knowledge on not only their part drawing’s manufacturability, but who is best suited to do it, at the right price, at the right lead time, and the right quality.
HAIZOL is China's leading professional online sourcing service platform for OEM, custom parts and components in Asia. Focused on industrial parts and custom manufacturing, Haizol offers online quoting for CNC Machining, Injection Molding, Casting, Stamping, Fabrication & more. Time efficient, cost effective, on demand manufacturing delivering quality parts at speed.
