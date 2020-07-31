HAIZOL, a Digital Manufacturing Platform, Supporting and Collaborating with Small Businesses in 2020

Many companies are doing their part to aid in the strengthening of their industry after what has been so far a rough year, and Haizol is no exception.

SHANGHAI, CHINA, July 31, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- HAIZOL , given the influence of COVID-19 on the industry, are focusing more of their efforts on making a positive impact in the manufacturing sphere through assisting small businesses, and delivering expert knowledge and guidance to engineers and sourcing professionals worldwide. They are scouting out new innovative designs to help bring them to market, and sponsoring existing projects through platforms such as Kickstarter. Recent backed projects include one of the world’s thinnest and most ergonomic laptop stands. Made from brushed Aluminium, and weighing a mere 205g and only 1.2mm thick, this truly is a feat of engineering. They also backed a London based designer who created a hygiene tool made from solid Pure Copper which is naturally antimicrobial. The tools purpose is to carry out everyday tasks without touching surfaces directly.Haizol has also been concentrating on bringing industry specific knowledge to their audience and those in the manufacturing industry. Through collaborating with industry experts in topics such as CNC Machining , Injection Molding, and Fabrication, Haizol provides advice and expertise on areas such as part design, manufacturability, tolerance, and production. They also specialize in supply chain knowledge, and regularly host sessions on increasing supply chain resilience as well as the benefits of digital manufacturing.Tune into one of their regular webinars, or reach out of one of the team to have an informal chat about your sourcing goals to see how they can help you either bring your project to life, reduce your sourcing cost, or increase your existing supplier base.HAIZOLFocused on industrial parts and custom manufacturing, Haizol offers online quoting for CNC Machining, Injection Molding, Casting, Stamping, Fabrication & more. Time efficient, cost effective, on demand manufacturing delivering quality parts at speed. HAIZOL is China's leading professional online sourcing service platform for OEM, custom parts and components in Asia. Haizol has two channels to production, Marketplace, where they connect buyers and sellers worldwide, and OSS , One Stop Sourcing Solution, where Haizol manufacture and handle the order for you.Haizol’s marketplace has a huge database of suppliers with professional matchmaking. As a buyer, simply submit a request for quote onto our website, your RFQ is then precisely matched to factories that fit your requirements and matched according to their capabilities. The accurate match making and easy search service delivers a huge database on OEM suppliers. The suppliers are categorized based on industry, technology, products and geographic location to help buyers identify suppliers quickly.