RE: Temp road closure
Roadway has been reopened.
Thursday, August 13, 2020 1:37 PM
Route 11 will be closed between intersections of Route 100 and Thompsonburg Road due to a motor vehicle accident.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.