Get ready: SR 520 closing Aug. 22-23 weekend in Seattle

Highway will close between Montlake Boulevard and 92nd Ave NE on the Eastside

SEATTLE – Crews will close State Route 520 in both directions across Lake Washington over the Aug. 22-23 weekend. The weekend closure is necessary to shift highway lanes near Montlake and create new work zones for building a transit-friendly lid over the highway.

Closing SR 520 in the Seattle area is significant. On a typical weekend, about 160,000 vehicles travel across the lake between Seattle and the Eastside. Drivers planning to cross the lake should take alternate routes or consider delaying their trips.

Closure details

From 11 p.m., Friday, Aug. 21 to 5 a.m., Monday, Aug. 24, crews will close:

SR 520 between Montlake Boulevard and 92nd Avenue Northeast.

Westbound SR 520 between Montlake Boulevard and I-5.

All associated SR 520 on- and off-ramps between Montlake Boulevard in Seattle and 92nd Avenue Northeast.

Eastbound SR 520 will remain open between I-5 and Montlake Boulevard but drivers will need to exit at Montlake. People walking, using bicycles or assistive devices will still be able to travel across the lake on the SR 520 Trail.

This work is part of the $455 million SR 520 Montlake Project to construct new eastbound lanes between Montlake Boulevard and the new floating bridge, a new Montlake community-connecting lid and transit hub, an improved Montlake Boulevard interchange, and a bike and pedestrian bridge over SR 520.

