Online survey for the I-5 E. Fork Lewis River NB Bridge Replacement project is live

Travelers invited to provide input until survey closes Sept. 30

CLARK COUNTY – Interstate travelers and Paradise Point State Park users can now share how they use the area and suggest improvements to the Interstate 5 northbound span of the East Fork Lewis River Bridge to the Washington State Department of Transportation via an online survey.

Built in 1936, the existing 84-year old steel truss bridge currently carries over 38,000 vehicles a day: nearly 18% being large commercial freight vehicles. Maintaining this vital connection helps keep people, freight and goods moving along the interstate.

“We’re in the early stages of the design process for this project, this is a great opportunity for those who use this corridor and the park to share their thoughts,” said Laura Peterson, WSDOT engineer. “We value input from travelers, park users and the community, and we look forward to hearing what improvements we should consider adding when the bridge is replaced and the park reopens.”

Paradise Point State Park, located directly underneath the northbound span of the bridge, will close during construction. Keeping the park closed helps ensure the safety of the public and the construction team during the multi-year project. The closure also allows Washington State Parks to make repairs and add possible upgrades to the park.

Construction on this $65.2 million project is scheduled to begin in fall 2022.