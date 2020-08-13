Sorry! Your browser does not support JavaScript!

August 13, 2020

REMINDER: Rewards Being Offered for Information on Suspects Involved in Crimes During Capitol Riots

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) wants to remind the public that rewards of up to $1,000 are being offered for information that leads to the arrest of individuals who are still wanted in connection with crimes that occurred during the May riots at the Texas State Capitol. These individuals are wanted for misdemeanor and/or felony charges — ranging from criminal mischief (vandalism) to interfering with public duties to assault on a public servant.

Last month, DPS announced it was seeking information to help identify individuals involved in protests and rioting at the Capitol in May, along with offering rewards for information through Texas Crime Stoppers. The department has since added an additional 11 suspects (pictured above) to the list of those that it needs help identifying.

The above images were gathered by DPS Special Agents and Crime Analysts who have worked to identify the subjects involved in destructive behavior during these protests. To view all the photos, as well as information on the charges each individual is wanted for, visit the DPS website.

The Texas Crime Stoppers is offering cash rewards of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of any of these wanted individuals who are charged with a felony or up to $500 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of any individual charged with a misdemeanor.

Texas Crime Stoppers, which is funded by the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division, offers cash rewards to any person who provides information leading to the arrest of a suspect responsible for a particular crime.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of two methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a tip online.

All tips are anonymous regardless of how they are submitted, and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

