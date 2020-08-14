REJUVAHANDS TM' PROCEDURE is the ONLY enduring option for seniority associated bulging Hand Veins, says Dr. Goren
Hands are heart's landscape”ENCINO, CALIFORNIA, US, August 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Women can take excellent care of their faces and necks using everything from facials, Botox, fillers, and lifts. But what happens when unsightly hand veins will still make a woman perceive a degree of the age-related esthetic vulnerability? Yes, seniority is unavoidable, showing it, however, optional!
— Pope John Paul II
Of course, we have the fillers be it Juvaderm, Sculptra, and Bellafill, etc. They are causing a puffy appearance of the hand and therefore, making the veins become less visible. However, the swollen hand appearance and the expensive, almost yearly needed retreatment are two serious drawbacks. If to opt for fillers, the patient's own (autologous) fat transfers should last much longer but involves liposuction.
Treating various vein disorders since 1984, Dr. Goren started to use by the end of that decade, the Swiss minimally invasive Ambulatory hook Phlebectomy (‘Phlebos,’- vein in Greek) for leg’s varicose vein performed in an office setting under local anesthesia and no downtime. His article, written together with USC’s Prof. Albert Yellin and published in the Am. Journal of Surgery, 1991; vol.162, pages 166-74, is the first publication on the method in the American Surgical literature! We published later several other articles on the subject and results also in the peer-reviewed J. Vasc. Surgery and Ann. of Vasc Surgery.
In 1995, by then after hundreds of successfully performed leg vein procedures, a patient challenged Dr. Goren to do something for her unsightly protruding hand veins. The rest is history, as they say.
The in-office procedure, using only small, 2-3 mm skin entry points, enables the physician, using specially designed hooks, to tease out the unsightly veins.
We treat both hands in a single session. and we need no stitches. If we use no oral tranquilizers, that being the case in over 90% of cases, in 2-21/2 hours the patients drive themselves away. No downtime or work-off time out is required. A dressing change the following day and avoiding direct water contact for 3 days are, however, mandatory. By now, in over 500 cases, contrary to leg veins, we ever encountered any recurrences during all these last 25 years.
For additional information on technique and before and after pictures, please further consult my websites https://www.handveinsrejuvenation.com
Gabriel Goren
Vein Disorders Center
+1 818-905-5502
email us here