AGELESS LUST, An Improbable Love Afair is a true steep age-gap erotic romance novel that should never happen, but did
"Amor Vincit Omnia" -”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US, August 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ageless Lust; An Improbable Love Affair is a lust-morphed-love romance novel between a couple with a steep, even inglorious age difference that is going on for over a decade by now.
— Virgil, the Roman poet
Gabriel, a widower, and a ‘young’ septuagenarian surgeon had plans etched in stone to take down the shingles, retire, and also depart the US as well. Ad interim, enlisting the services of a sexplicit website for some skin-to-skin fun, he meets a God sent sexuality oozing lass. She is the gorgeous Vronica (an ‘e’- less Veronica), a 31-springs younger, single mother of two kindergarten-age children. Their blind date, - to be a life-changing event for both of them - took place on the 20th of December 2009, well over a decade ago!
Here, it will be disclosed that the lucky surgeon is I and the sexual attraction between us was meteoric. The revolting age difference of three decades was not noticed nor discussed.
Just five months later, swiftly approaching the unavoidable last goodbye, we both realized that our hearts got involved in what was supposed to be only a no strings attached (NSA) physical relationship. Since my rigid retirement plan scorched my American livelihood, it compelled me to leave against my desire and return to the Promised Land I left 30 years beforehand, and where I intended to live out the rest of my life.
Just before heading for the airport, Vronica handed me a send-off card dated May 23rd, 2010. The card ended with a few words of enchantress wisdom. “Darling, we both know that this will not be the last goodbye! I am leaving it open-ended and breathlessly wait for your return!”
Fourteen hours later, I was standing on the grounds of the Holy Land, 7500 miles away from my heart I left behind in Los Angeles. Our sexual bonanza morphed into feelings of deep love, doomed, so it seemed, by a seemingly unbridgeable separation.
Longing for each other, missing and desiring each other, we refused to give up hope and stayed in touch with everything electronically possible, Skype-sex included. Several weeks later, Vronica visits me to celebrate together my 74th birthday. After crisscrossing the country what seemed like a honeymoon of unprecedented carnal apogees, she returns to the US to fulfill her motherly duties.
In a deep slump, I concluded that I can’t and do not want to live without her. After lengthy deliberations, Vronica agrees with my plan to rejoin her for a short trial time. Later that summer, I left my newly created life behind, re-crossed a blue sea, an ocean, and two continents to reunite with her in the City of Angels. My brief visit became permanent, and the rest is a timeless history.
On December 20th, 2019, we celebrated a decennium of love, lust, and togetherness. Neither time, nor space, nor 31-years of age-difference succeeded to separate us. Vronica's prophetic premonition, expressed in her farewell card, proved her right.
Epilog. To scribble sentences on paper or a computer screen was never my cup of tea, in none of the six languages I speak and on top, English is not my mother tongue. I believe Vronica and I have a unique story of love, devotion, and lust that attest to the fact that genuine love has no age limit. “Amor Vincit Omnia” said Virgil, the Roman poet. Therefore, it should not be surprising that I could not resist sharing this genuine romantic and unbelievable tale of lust with the world. Hence, the concept of this book was born.
P.S. By the time this press release is written the hardcover book became available directly print-on-demand (POD) from the Publisher: Book Baby’s Book Store. The eBook versions are everywhere eBooks are available such as Amazon Kindle, Kobo (Barnes and Noble), Nook, Apple Books, Baker Taylor, Gardners, Scribd, Goodreads, etc. etc. The book's website has all the links for the interested.
P.P.S. Writing in the last moment a forward for the book (after already professionally was fully edited), I enlisted the services of an English Professor. To my surprise, he was a screenwriter as well, and it was he who suggested that our improbable love story depicted in my narrative could be adapted to the big screen. Thus a film proposal was born too, with two modifications to please a visual audience.
Gabriel Goren
Nerog Publishing
+1 818-648-5931
email us here