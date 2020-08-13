US-41 lane, street closures in Menominee next week

Contact:

August 13, 2020 -- Lane closures on US-41 and a city street closure are planned in the city of Menominee Aug. 19-20 for utility work.

Crews working under a permit from the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be locating a water main in preparation for fiber optic cable installation next Wednesday and Thursday, requiring the closures.

Both northbound lanes of US-41 (10th Street) will be closed at the 14th Avenue intersection. Southbound US-41 will be reduced to one lane. Northbound US-41 traffic will be shifted over to one of the southbound lanes for the duration of the closure. The traffic signal on the highway will be flashing yellow to maintain uninterrupted traffic flow on US-41.

14th Avenue will be closed at US-41; no turns on or off the highway will be allowed during the closure. To maintain access to businesses and residences, 14th Avenue will be open to local traffic only for one block on either side of the US-41 intersection. Through-traffic on 14th Avenue will have to seek alternate routes during the closure period.

In addition: - Access to the Tri County Credit Union drive from US-41 will be blocked. Access to the credit union will be from their 14th Avenue drive. - The alley immediately north of the US-41/14th Avenue intersection will be blocked off and closed at the highway.

These closures will go into effect on Wednesday, Aug. 19. All closures will be lifted and traffic flow returned to normal by the end of Thursday, Aug. 20.