Northbound M-10 closures begin Aug. 14 in Detroit for retaining wall repairs

Contact:

Agency:

Diane Cross, MDOT Office of Communications, 313-375-2454Transportation

COUNTY: Wayne

CITY: Detroit

ROADWAYS: M-10 (John C. Lodge Freeway) M-10 service drives (James Couzens Freeway)

START DATE: Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 9 p.m.

PROJECT COMPLETION DATE: Late fall 2020

TRAFFIC DETAILS: Beginning 9 p.m. Friday, northbound M-10 will be reduced to one lane from north of Six Mile Road, between Meyers Road and Outer Drive, to begin repairs to the retaining wall between the freeway and the service drive.

Monday morning, at approximately 5 a.m., two lanes of northbound M-10 will reopen to traffic with the right lane remaining closed for approximately two months.

Work is expected to begin on the southbound M-10 retaining walls in late August or early September.

The previously closed northbound and southbound M-10 service drives will remain closed until the project is completed.

Project map

SAFETY BENEFIT: Repairing these retaining walls will increase motorist safety by ensuring the integrity of the roadway. These closures will allow for a safe work zone for crews working on M-10 and along the service drives and ensure a safer commute for drivers.