Portage Lake Lift Bridge work planned next week

Dan Weingarten, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-4809Transportation

August 13, 2020 -- The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be conducting inspection and maintenance work on the Portage Lake Lift Bridge between Houghton and Hancock beginning next Tuesday and Wednesday, requiring a lane closure and bridge lifts.

The southbound traffic left lane on the bridge will be closed from 9:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, for detailed inspection of bridge components.

There will be bridge moves during the day on Tuesday, Aug. 18, and Wednesday, Aug. 19. Some work will require the bridge to be in its lower position. During peak traffic times - from 6:30 to 8:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and 3:30 to 6 p.m. each day - the bridge will be moved to the intermediate position to allow small boats to pass under the bridge without the need for a lift. Resulting bridge moves may result in brief delays for vehicle, pedestrian, and bicycle traffic. This schedule is tentative and may be adjusted.

This work will help ensure continued safe and reliable operation of the bridge.