Florida Department of Management Services Secretary Selects Veteran Legislator to Serve as the State’s Chief Information Officer

For Immediate Release: August 13, 2020 . Contact: Communications@dms.myflorida.com . (850) 921-5266

Tallahassee, Fla. – Today, the Florida Department of Management Services (DMS) announced the appointment of state Representative James Grant (R-Tampa) to serve as the state’s Chief Information Officer (CIO). In his new role, Rep. Grant will lead the Florida Digital Service [FL DS], which aims to transform delivery of government services to Floridians through design and technology.

“Governor DeSantis and I are dedicated to transforming the way government deploys technology to better serve Floridians, who deserve superior customer service and expect government to operate effectively,” said Jonathan R. Satter, Secretary of the Florida Department of Management Services. “I’m confident that Rep. Grant’s pioneering mindset and policy acumen will help us recruit the brightest tech talent to serve in government and accelerate digital transformation in our state.”

“I’m honored to lead the charge for digital innovation in Florida and excited to leverage technology to problem solve and rapidly respond to individuals, families, and businesses seeking to engage with state government,” said Rep. James Grant.

“Through new technology, top talent, and private and public sector collaboration, we will fundamentally change the way we serve and communicate with the people of Florida.”

Rep. Grant’s business background includes his work as a senior solutions architect as well as technology strategist in medtech, blockchain, and Software as a Service. First elected in 2010, Rep. Grant also serves in the Florida House of Representatives, representing Hillsborough and Pinellas counties. He will resign his position as a state lawmaker to serve as the state’s CIO.

The Florida Digital Service FL [DS] is focused on implementing Governor DeSantis’ cloud-first policy initiative, transforming aging legacy systems using agile methodologies, and strengthening Florida’s cybersecurity response.

About DMS

The Department of Management Services (DMS) is the primary business and workforce services provider to Florida Government. DMS is proud to serve those who serve Florida, working every day to create efficiencies, value and sustainable cost savings for Florida taxpayers. DMS staff take pride in providing excellent customer service and supporting agency priorities through innovation and technology. For more information, visit www.dms.myflorida.com.

###