CFO Jimmy Patronis to Uber: Move Your Headquarters to Florida, Escape California’s Burdensome Regulations TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis released the following statement after speaking with Uber’s Vice President of Facilities to encourage the company to move their official headquarters to Florida and escape California’s burdensome regulations, threatening to destroy their innovative business model. Recent reports suggest that Uber and similar rideshare services could likely shut down for several months if a court does not overturn a recent lawsuit ruling spurred on by a new California state law. Discussions with Uber also highlighted the health and safety steps the rideshare company has taken in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. CFO Jimmy Patronis said, “Today, I was excited to talk with rideshare giant Uber and hear directly from their team on the benefits of doing business in Florida and issues related to grueling rideshare regulations currently plaguing them in California. It’s appalling how this innovative company is being treated by California regulators as a possible shutdown would irreparably harm the amazing people who rely on its rides operations as a vital mode of transportation and those that use it to generate income for themselves and their families during this unprecedented pandemic. “By moving their headquarters to the Sunshine State, Uber can take full advantage of our business-friendly regulations that allow this innovative company to survive and thrive. At the end of the day, I’m convinced there is no better place to live, work, raise a family and run a business than right here in Florida.” According to Uber they have implemented the following safety efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic:

• Dedicated $50 million to purchase and distribute cleaning supplies and protective equipment to active drivers.

• Secured and distributed more than 1.25 million masks and 30,000 health and safety supplies in Florida for Uber drivers and Uber Eats delivery people.

• Committed 10 million free rides and deliveries of food for frontline healthcare workers, seniors and people in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

• Required all riders, drivers, and delivery people to wear masks or face coverings.

• Built in new user experience for everyone’s safety, including several layers of accountability for riders and drivers.

